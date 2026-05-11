NBC is turning Wordle into a TV show

Wordle, the New York Times word puzzle sensation, is coming to your TV screen. NBC has greenlit a primetime game show based on Wordle, set to be produced by Jimmy Fallon's Electric Hot Dog, Universal Television Alternative Studio and The New York Times. The group is promising a "fresh, fast-paced" format for the show, hosted by avid Wordle player and Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

As with the online version, the Wordle game show will focus on solving five-letter word puzzles but will also incorporate a teamwork element. "It builds on the way the puzzle community engages with Wordle every day — solving together, sharing wins, debating strategies and cheering one another on," the NYT wrote in a press release. "Now, that style of play comes to life as the most obsessed and competitive players will team up in squads and go head-to-head in the 'Wordle' arena, playing for an incredible cash prize."

The New York Times said it "carefully considered" its partners. It noted that Jimmy Fallon's production shingle already produces the game shows Password and That's My Jam, while also bringing a game emphasis to The Tonight Show with bits like "Lip Sync Battle" and "Box of Lies." Savannah Guthrie, meanwhile, "absolutely loves Wordle and she is also really good at it," said the NYT's Caitlin Roper.

Wordle was created by Josh Wardle, debuted in 2021 and was purchased by The New York Times in 2022. It has already been turned into an official Hasbro board game, VR app and seen numerous unofficial variants. Production for the game show is set to start later this year and will debut in 2027.