TikTok is rolling out an ad-free option in the UK

TikTok users in the UK are getting a less disruptive experience if they're willing to pay. The platform has announced that an ad-free option will roll out to UK users over the coming months, available to anyone with an account who is 18 or older.

Of course, it will require a monthly subscription to offset the loss of ad revenue. The TikTok Ad-Free tier will cost £4 ($5.40) per month. Meta rolled out a similar feature on Facebook and Instagram in the UK last fall for £3 ($4) per month.

"Choice for our community and growth for UK businesses go hand in hand on TikTok," TikTok's UK Managing Director Kris Boge said in a press release. He added: "Advertising on our platform is already helping thousands of British businesses reach new customers, increase sales and create jobs, while our new ad-free option gives people greater control over their experience."

The TikTok Ad-free option offers nothing new, besides the lack of ads. No word yet on an equivalent subscription for US users, but this marks the first time the social network has officially launched an ad-free experience in an English-speaking country.