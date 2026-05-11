Discord's Nitro subscription now includes a slightly nerfed Xbox Game Pass

Discord is expanding its Nitro program with more perks for subscribers. Among them is a "starter edition" of Xbox Game Pass that sounds similar to the Essential tier of the service (for those counting, that means there are now five versions of Game Pass available). This includes access to more than 50 console and PC games, such as Fallout 4, Stardew Valley, DayZ, Deep Rock Galactic, Overcooked 2 and Grounded. More will be added over time.

Game Pass starter edition also offers 10 hours of cloud gaming access per month. (Essential includes unlimited cloud gaming). You can stream certain games from your Xbox library. You'll be able to earn Xbox rewards as well.

Nitro subscribers who don't currently have a Xbox Game Pass subscription will be able to take up the starter edition offer. For now, it will be available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom and the United States.

Discord is offering access to Xbox Game Pass starter edition as part of a new Nitro Rewards program, which is marking the 10th anniversary of Nitro. The company notes that it's making the perks gradually available to all eligible subscribers over the next several weeks. The company isn't increasing the price of Nitro as things stand — it remains at $10 per month or $100 per year. Those on the Nitro Basic and Nitro Classic tiers aren't eligible for the rewards.

Other perks include discounts on certain gaming brands. At the outset, you'll get 30 percent off Logitech G, 15 percent off SteelSeries and 20 percent off KontrolFreek gear. Members will have more ways to earn Orbs, which allow Discord users to unlock customizations for their avatar and profile.

As it happens, Microsoft is about to offer Discord Nitro benefits to Game Pass subscribers. Starting later in May, they'll get 250 Discord Orbs every month, extra Orbs for completing Quests and discounts in the Discord shop.