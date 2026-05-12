Sony's new wearable air conditioner runs even cooler

The development of Sony's wearable Reon cooling device started back in 2017and after a crowdfunding launch in 2019, it eventually went on sale in Asia and, in recent years, the West. It's time for an upgrade with the Reon Pocket Pro Plus, which will be available in the UK and Europe through Sony's own store and online retailers, including Amazon.

It's not simply a wearable fan attached to your neck. The Reon works through the Peltier effect. The device sits at the base of your neck, with an electrically cooled metal plate delivering lower temperatures at the ideal place for your circulatory system, like a tiny ice pack with a USB-C port.

Sony

Over almost ten years, Sony has refined the device, expanding battery capacity and improving its design for greater comfort. The new Pro Plus improves performance further, with a two-degree Celsius (3.6-degree Fahrenheit) increase in cooling: a 20 percent increase. It also has an improved cooling algorithm that more accurately monitors temperature changes on the device and in the surrounding area. While it's more powerful than its predecessor, it'll still run for up to 10 hours on its second-highest cooling setting.

New fins, which hold the device on your neck and shoulders, make the Reon 40 percent more stable, according to Sony. The standout upgrade remains the cooling improvements, although we've yet to test the latest model. To demonstrate the new addition, Sony shared heat-map images demonstrating a stronger, more sustained dissipating effect.

Sony

It's pretty much the same hardware design as the Reon Pocket Pro. The device traces the back of your neck, beneath a shirt or any top, and the fin around the vent is more adaptable to suit different neck shapes. There's still a quiet fan to help circulate air across the cooling area, while an automatic shutdown mechanism protects against the dangers of the device overheating.

The Reon Pocket Pro Plus comes with its own accessory, too, a second-gen Pocket Tag that's smaller than its predecessor and monitors ambient temperature and humidity. This will apparently help the Reon fine-tune its cooling. There's also a companion app for manual controls and customization, but you'll still be able to use the Reon without your smartphone.

Priced at £199 in the UK and €220 elsewhere in Europe, Sony hasn't yet clarified availability in the US. We hope to test out the device soon — hopefully it arrives here before the first heatwaves of 2026.