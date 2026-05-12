Spotify is celebrating its 20th birthday with a Wrapped-like feature that covers your entire time on the app

Spotify is technically celebrating its 20th birthday, but don't worry if the dates seem off. The company is commemorating the two decades since it was founded, and not when it launched back in 2008. (It didn't launch in the US until 2011.) The festivities will include something called Party of the Year(s), which is basically Spotify Wrapped but for the entire time a user has been on the app.

In other words, this offers people a look back at their time with Spotify. The experience will display the first day someone used the platform, the total number of unique songs listened to, the first song streamed and most-streamed artists. Finally, there's a playlist that includes a collection of a user's top 120 songs.

Just like with Wrapped, the platform will provide listeners with a custom share card with most of the above information. This can be posted on social media or simply messaged to friends.

This is only available on the app and not via the web player. To access the experience, open up the app and search for "Spotify 20" or "Party of the Year(s)."

It's always worth noting that Spotify has become notorious for investing in just about anything other than music. It also consistently offers artists some of the worst payouts in the industry, despite its dominant market position.