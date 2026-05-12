Digg is back again, this time to aggregate AI news

Digg is back again and has taken on yet another form: A website that aggregates news about artificial intelligence. "[T]he internet has more noise than ever, and the people who can sort signal from it have never been more valuable," Digg CEO Kevin Rose explained in his announcement. "Digg's job is to find that signal and bring it to you." AI is just the beginning, he said, calling it the "noisiest, fastest-moving space on the internet." He promised that more verticals are coming, but he didn't say when Digg will start aggregating news about other topics.

At the moment, the website follows 1,000 people directly involved in AI research, investing and media, built from X's social graph. OpenAI's Sam Altman is at the top of the list, along with Elon Musk, OpenAI founding member Andrej Karpathy, Google DeepMind Chief Scientist Jeff Dean, AI pioneer Yann LeCun, and former chief scientist of AI at Google Cloud Fei-Fei Li, among many other personalities. The new website is live at di.gg while it's still in alpha. Rose says that when the company is ready, it's moving back to digg.com, though it's unclear if that will happen once it has more verticals to offer.

If you'll recall, Digg launched an open beta in January in an attempt to come back, but it shut down just two months later. The company said at the time that it was targeted by SEO spammers mere hours after the launch. Digg wasn't ready to fight off bots at the scale and the speed that they flooded the website, and the tools the team deployed weren't enough. Justin Mezzell, the company CEO, admitted at the time that the votes and comments on the website couldn't be trusted due to all the bot activity.

Mezzell also announced in March that Digg founder Kevin Rose was rejoining the company full time, and based on Rose's latest post, he's now also become the CEO. Rose was the one who planned for Digg's comeback in 2025 in partnership with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. They said back then that they had "a fresh vision to restore the spirit of discovery and genuine community that made the early web a fun and exciting place to be." Rose didn't explain in his new post how Digg is fending off the bots this time around.