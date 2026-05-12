The Steve Jobs $1 coin goes on sale today starting at $61 for a roll

You can purchase the $1 Innovation coin featuring Apple's Steve Jobs from the US Mint, starting today, May 12 at 12PM Eastern time. The US Mint has been releasing specialty coins every year since 2018 to honor American innovation and the "pioneering efforts of individuals or groups." Late last year, it revealed the designs for the 2026 Innovation coins, with Jobs' depicting him as a younger man sitting cross-legged in front of a quintessential California landscape with rolling hills and oak trees.

"His posture and expression, as he is captured in a moment of reflection, show how this environment inspired his vision to transform complex technology into something as intuitive and organic as nature itself," the Mint said at the time. The coin's inscription on the tails side includes Jobs' name and the words "Make something wonderful." On the heads side is a profile of the Statue of Liberty, along with a Liberty Bell with an inscription that reads "250" to commemorate the country's 250th anniversary. On the edge of the coin, you'll find the mint mark and the year of minting.

The $1 Steve Jobs coin will be available for purchase in 25-roll coins for $61, amounting to $2.44 each, and in 100-coin bags for $154.50, or $1.55 each. You'll be able to buy coins minted in Philadelphia and Denver today, and yes, you'll be able to choose between the two. Coins minted in California will be available in the third part of 2026.