Sega cancels its 'Super Game' plan

Sega has cancelled its mysterious "Super Game" project five years after announcing it, according to its 2026 fiscal year financial results. The company made the decision following the weak performance of its free-to-play and "games-as-a-service" titles like Sonic Rumble Party. Sega also cited financial struggles with Angry Birds developer Rovio.

It's never been clear exactly what Super Game was, with Sega previously painting it in hilariously vague terms. In 2023 the company said it involved "the concept of a game that stands head and shoulder above normal games," after previously describing it as "large-scale, global games." Super Game also involved online play somehow, with Microsoft's Azure cloud platform powering development. Sega was planning to invest about $880 million and release it in March of 2026.

Whatever it was, it's now dead. The company has shifted over 100 people who were working on free-to-play games over to development on games that people seem to actually care about. This includes "mainstay IPs" like reboots of Virtua Fighter, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage and Crazy Taxi that are still in progress. The company is also focusing on its biggest bright spot of late, movies, with upcoming titles including Sonic the Hedgehog 4, The Angry Birds Movie 3 and adaptations of OutRun, Golden Axe, Shinobi and Streets of Rage, among others.