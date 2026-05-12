Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns to Prime Video in November

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It's been a little while since the second season of Amazon's eye-wateringly expensive Lord of the Rings show aired, but season three is officially coming later this year.

There were fears that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power might not return until 2027, but Amazon put those to bed by announcing November 11, 2026, as the date for the season three premiere. Set during Middle-earth's Second Age, thousands of years before J.R.R. Tolkien's seminal The Hobbit kicks off the events that lead to The Lord of the Rings, The Rings of Power has been a huge hit for Amazon, racking up over 185 million views worldwide.

All those people are going to have a little longer for a trailer to land, with that particularly menacing image of Sauron at the top of this article all we have to go off so far, as well as this tease from Amazon MGM Studios: "Jumping forward several years from the events of Season Two, Season Three takes place at the height of the War of the Elves and Sauron, as the Dark Lord seeks to craft the One Ring that will give him the edge he needs to win the war, bind all peoples to his will — and at last rule all Middle-earth."

The return of The Rings of Power is far from the only thing going on in the LOTR-verse right now. The Andy Serkis-led The Hunt for Gollum, which takes place between Peter Jackon's two movie trilogies, is due out next year, and we recently learned that Stephen Colbert (yes, that one) is penning a new spinoff film inspired by some early chapters of The Fellowship of the Ring that didn't make it into the original 2001 film.