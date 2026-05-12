Spotify is down for some users

You may have been stymied when trying to cue up your afternoon work playlists today. Spotify posted on X that it was aware of "some issues right now for the app" but did not provide a timeline for when the service might be fully restored.

We're aware of some issues right now with the app and are checking them out! — Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) May 12, 2026

A spike in issues began around noon ET, according to user reports sent to DownDetector. It doesn't appear to be a total outage. I was eventually able to get tunes playing while writing this, but it took several minutes of the screen staying blank before my playlist loaded in. Your mileage may vary at this time.

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