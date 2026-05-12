Spotify is down for some users

By Anna Washenko
Screenshot from DownDetector with an alert reading "User reports show problems with Spotify" under the Spotify green logo and name. DownDetector

You may have been stymied when trying to cue up your afternoon work playlists today. Spotify posted on X that it was aware of "some issues right now for the app" but did not provide a timeline for when the service might be fully restored.

A spike in issues began around noon ET, according to user reports sent to DownDetector. It doesn't appear to be a total outage. I was eventually able to get tunes playing while writing this, but it took several minutes of the screen staying blank before my playlist loaded in. Your mileage may vary at this time.

Developing

Recommended