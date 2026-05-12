Threads users are pissed they can't block Meta's new AI chatbot

Earlier today, Meta announced that it was testing a new Meta AI chatbot for Threads that would function a lot like Grok on X. Even though the "early beta" isn't available to most people on the platform yet, a number of Threads users have discovered its not possible to opt out of the feature or block chatbot's the account.

While most people aren't able to interact with bot yet — the initial testing is limited to Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Argentina and Singapore — the public-facing @meta.ai account is viewable to everyone on the platform. The account's initial post has been met with a flood of angry replies from users demanding to know why, unlike any other Threads account, there's no option to block it entirely.

Some users have even said that they have reported the account for spam, which typically ends with the option to "block," only to find out that the block didn't actually go into effect. When I attempted this reporting flow, the option to block never surfaced. "Users cannot block Meta AI" is currently the top trend on the platform, according to Threads, with more than a million posts about the topic.

I've reached out to Meta for comment about why it has blocked the block button for Meta AI. The company previously told me that Threads users had options to see "fewer" posts from the bot in their feeds through muting or using the "not interested" button that informs the app's recommendations. People can also hide replies to their own posts if someone loops in the AI.

A similar saga played out recently on Bluesky when former CEO turned Chief Innovation Officer Jay Graber announced that the company was working on an AI assistant to help users build custom feeds. The project, which has yet to publicly launch or post anything more than an introduction, quickly became one of the most blocked account on the whole platform, second only to Vice President JD Vance's account.

This also isn't the first time an impossible-to-block Meta AI feature has been met with ridicule and outrage. The company previously launched a bunch of AI-generated Instagram profiles with bizarre personas. Meta said the blocking issue was a "bug" and promptly killed the project.