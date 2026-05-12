Metroid Dread developer MercurySteam announces layoffs

MercurySteam is the latest game developer to announce layoffs. The Spain-based company posted on LinkedIn that it would undergo a "workforce adjustment process." The team is best known for Metroid Dread for the Switch in 2021 and Metroid: Samus Returns in 2017. Both games impressed our reviewers and many fans of the classic series.

The post does not specify the scope of the cuts or give a reason for making them. It's not known what this will mean for the studio's future. LinkedIn lists the company as having a range between 251-500 employees.

Layoffs have unfortunately become commonplace in a struggling games industry. This one is particularly rough since the studio is slated to launch its latest game on Steam in just two days. Shortly after Blades of Fire debuted on consoles last year, the studio made headlines for allegations of toxic culture.