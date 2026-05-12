Apple reportedly has a lot of changes planned for the Camera app

iOS 27 could completely overhaul the iPhone's Camera app, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports, making it more customizable and offering pro and hobbyist users more control over the image output of Apple's smartphone. The new camera options will join the other features Apple will reportedly highlight at WWDC 2026: performance improvements and AI.

The biggest change Apple is making to the Camera app is to make it more customizable. Rather than being stuck with the company's predetermined interface for shooting photos and capturing videos, you'll reportedly be able to tweak it to your liking. Bloomberg reports iPhones will still default to a familiar Apple interface, but individual widgets for controlling things like resolution, flash or whether live photos are on or off will be able to be swapped for other options from a new "Add Widgets" tray. The app will reportedly also include more "advanced" options like controls for depth-of-field, exposure and the company's photo styles feature.

Apple offers a theoretically easy way to tweak these settings on the iPhone by using the Camera Control button, but changing things from the touchscreen should be even easier. As part of these interface tweaks, Apple is also adding new grid and level features while you're capturing images and moving the toggle that lets you see all your available controls from the top right of the Camera app to the right of the shutter button.

Some of Apple's AI updates are coming to the camera, as well. Rather than having a separate interface for Visual Intelligence you can only access through the Camera Control, Apple is reportedly adding a new Siri mode to the Camera app for accessing AI features that use the camera, like using image search or translating text. AI will reportedly power new photo editing tools, too.

Siri's changes are equally massive. Besides being smarter, the AI assistant's glowing animation is moving from the border of iPhones, to a new home in the Dynamic Island as part of Apple's planned updates. Users will also be able to type requests or searches through a new "Search or Ask" interface that's replacing iOS' existing Spotlight Search, Bloomberg writes. The interface will produce results shaped like cards, but can also launch into a chat interface for direct conversations with the new Siri. The tool can also tap into results from the web and supports voice input. As previously reported, past chats with Siri will be viewable in a standalone Siri app.

Other changes will be smaller. Apple will reportedly update Safari with a new start page, the Weather app will display more data and the Image Playground app will be redesigned to be simpler to use. WWDC 2026 doesn't start until June 8, so more leaks are bound to be on the way, but at the very least Apple appears to be preparing at least one interesting change that has little to do with AI.