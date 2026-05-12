iRacing is now on Vision Pro, but you'll need a hefty PC to play it

iRacing is ready for its Vision Pro debut. The immersive racing simulator is now available for Apple's augmented reality headset, with the iRacing Connect app arriving in the App Store. This is a fittingly fast turnaround for the motorsport game, considering the Vision Pro port was just announced in March.

But it may not be feasible for every racing fan to immediately take advantage of, because the spec requirements are, understandably, pretty beefy. Assuming you've already got the Apple Vision Pro headset at home, it will need to be running visionOS 26.4 or above. You'll also need a Wif-Fi 6+ router "capable of over 1000Mbps" to handle the connectivity. Finally, you'll need a PC running at least a coveted NVIDIA 4070Ti+ or 5070Ti+ graphics card. You could be facing an uphill battle to find one at a reasonable price as we endure the throes of RAMaggeddon.

If you do have all the kit at your disposal, this does seem like a pretty phenomenal way to experience the game. The Vision Pro can sync up with your rig to do nifty tricks like showing your hands on the steering wheel and aligning the physical wheel with the one shown in the game. This is the type of application we've been waiting to see for the Vision Pro, which has remained in the liminal space between expensive toy and beta version of potentially very cool tech ever since it was introduced. The newest version is certainly more powerful thanks to an M5 chip, but it'll need to offer many more integrations like this one with iRacing in order to really make the leap.