Several Overwatch heroes are about to hit Fortnite

Months after leaks indicated as such, Epic Games has finally confirmed that several Overwatch characters are coming to Fortnite as skins. Mercy, Tracer, Genji and a mech-less D.va will all drop into the battle royale game on May 14. Leaker ShiinaBR noted that the skins will be available in a bundle along with Overwatch emotes, four pickaxes, a glider and other cosmetic items.

While Epic has yet to reveal the full details of the collaboration, it seems there's more to it than cosmetics. According to another leaker, FireMonkey, Fortnite will introduce Overwatch-inspired weapons and other heroes as NPCs during the next act of its current season. It looks like parts of Overwatch's fan-favorite King's Row map are coming to the island too, along with a Porsche Cayenne EV SUV that features hero decals. Tracer's Blink ability and pistols will be included too.

Every now and again, there's a Fortnite update that pulls me back in for about six weeks, and as a long-time Overwatch player, you can bet I'll be dropping in for this crossover. It's a fairly wild collaboration that would have been unthinkable not too long ago, but in a world in which a Halo game is coming to PS5, you can never really know what to expect. This is actually more interesting to me than Overwatch's own anniversary event, which got underway on Tuesday.

That game debuted 10 years ago this month and Blizzard is marking the occasion with a few limited-time "throwback modes" and a boatload of free cosmetic items (along with others you can buy). Not the most thrilling way to celebrate a decade of Overwatch, even if I do kinda want that table-flipping player title.

You're in for a legendary good time during Overwatch's 10th Anniversary Event 🔥 Join the party to earn 21 exclusive Launch Hero Skins, 15 Anniversary Loot Boxes, community-made cosmetics, and much more May 12 – June 1 ✨ pic.twitter.com/9y1gEQRB65 — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) May 11, 2026

In fairness, the Overwatch team has been pretty busy. It recently gave the game a soft relaunch and it's adding 10 new heroes overall in 2026, far more than it has introduced in any year since the debut in 2016. I'm mostly just glad that, with this week's mid-season update, the developers reverted one of the most heinous changes to Mystery Heroes by bringing perks back to my favorite Overwatch mode.