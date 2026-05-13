LinkedIn is reportedly laying off five percent of its workforce

LinkedIn is the latest major tech company to announce large-scale layoffs. According to Reuters, the company is letting around five percent of its workforce go. Given that LinkedIn has more than 17,500 full-time employees, that means it will be dismissing approximately 875 people. A source told Reuters that LinkedIn was not explicitly citing artificial intelligence as a reason for the layoffs.

LinkedIn is "scaling back investments in some areas including marketing campaigns, vendor spend, customer events and underutilized office space, so we can focus teams on priorities that have the broadest impact with the highest [return on investment]," according to a memo from new CEO Daniel Shapero that Business Insider obtained. It states that LinkedIn is laying off workers across its Global Business Organization, marketing, engineering and product teams.

The company is said to be closing an office in Graz, Austria, as part of the reorganization. "As part of our regular business planning, we've implemented organizational changes to best position ourselves for future success," a LinkedIn spokesperson told Business Insider.

"Economic opportunity is one of the societal issues of our time, and Linkedin has been and will continue to be the platform that professionals and companies turn to as they navigate the changing world of work," Shapero wrote in the memo. "For us to meet this moment, we must ready ourselves to deliver a step change in impact across our products, businesses and platforms, while continuing to operate more profitably. We need to reinvent how we work, with agile teams focused on our highest priorities, and by shifting investments toward areas such as infrastructure to fulfill our mission and vision over the long term."

The latest round of layoffs is commencing weeks after parent company Microsoft reportedly started offering voluntary buyouts to as much as seven percent of its workforce. Microsoft's most recent earnings report indicated that LinkedIn's revenue rose by 12 percent in the first three months of this year when compared with the same period in 2025.