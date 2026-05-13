Xbox's new filters aim to make sense of disorganized game libraries

It doesn't take long to start clogging up your collection of Xbox games. It's sometimes tough to choose between titles you've actually purchased, those shared with you and others you can play via a Game Pass subscription. Microsoft's solution? Filters. Today, the company has begun rolling out a new Xbox Insider update that will finally let you sort out what's in your library, so you can easily know what you can actually play. (And perhaps also to serve as a reminder that you need to buy a title you sunk dozens of hours into over Game Pass, but subsequently forgot about.)

Microsoft

Sure, this is clearly a feature that should have been available on Xbox systems years ago, but it'll still be useful for the poor souls still dedicated to Microsoft's beleaguered console. Additionally, this Xbox Insider update also adds a new boot up sequence with revamped sound and animation (yay?), as well as tiered Gamerscore badges to make hardcore players appear even more obnoxious. (Again, why is this just happening now?)

Microsoft

As usual, Microsoft slowly rolls out new updates to Insiders, so there's no guarantee when they'll actually see the update. If you're interested, though, you can sign up for the program right from your console. Just be prepared to deal with instability and quirks that can come from unfinished software. Microsoft hasn't announced when these new features will reach regular Xbox players, but judging from history, it typically takes a few months.

This Xbox Insider update comes just a few days after Forza Horizon 6, one of the platform's few major exclusives, was leaked onto the internet. Xbox has also made some surprising moves recently: the division's new CEO, Asha Sharma, just announced that Xbox will be moving away from Microsoft's trouble Copilot AI entirely. That doesn't mean we won't see any AI capabilities on Xbox down the line, but for now the platform is wisely separating itself from Copilot, something that Microsoft is also pulling back on in WIndows 11.