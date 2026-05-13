Netflix misspelled a lead Devil May Cry character's name and had to recall official merchandise

Netflix misspelled a lead character from its Devil May Cry adaptation on a t-shirt, forcing the company to remove the product from its storefront. The internet, however, is forever. The shirt depicts a side-by-side portrait of series protagonist Dante and his brother Vergil.

The only problem? The shirt spells his brother's name as "Virgil." This is an easy mistake to make, as Virgil is an actual Roman poet and the inspiration for the character's name. It's how I would spell the name in a pinch if I didn't have Google by my side. This leads me to wonder if the designers of that shirt had Google by their side.

It also leads me to wonder why Capcom didn't change the spelling for Dante, a name also inspired by a writer, but did for his brother. Who am I to question a company that once released a piece of DLC called Super Ultra Dead Rising 3 Arcade Remix Hyper Edition EX Plus Alpha? Capcom does what Capcom does.

Reviews have been positive for the Netflix animated adaptation. The second season of the show started streaming earlier this week. We are still waiting for another video game in the franchise, as it's been seven years since Devil May Cry 5.