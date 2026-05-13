Andreessen Horowitz is the midterm elections' biggest donor

Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz is shaping up to be the biggest political donor of this year's midterm elections, according to an analysis of federal contributions by The New York Times. The investment firm has donated upwards of $115.5 million to PACs and Super PACs representing its interests during this election cycle, a sign the company wants as much influence in Washington as it has in Silicon Valley.

If you haven't heard of Andreessen Horowitz, you've definitely heard of the companies the venture capital firm has invested in, like Meta, Lyft and Airbnb. The firm was founded by Marc Andreessen and Ben Horowitz in 2009, and now manages over $100 billion across its various investments, with a particular focus on tech startups. Andreessen is notable for writing the 2011 essay "Why Software Is Eating the World," which explains the firm's philosophy around investing in software companies. Per the essay, "software companies are poised to take over large swathes of the economy," a bet that's been proven out in the years since, and only more recently faced political headwinds as the government has investigated crypto companies and made broad attempts to regulate the tech industry.

As The New York Times notes, Andreessen Horowitz has made political donations in the past, but the firm's donations have dramatically increased since 2024. Andreessen Horowitz has invested $47.5 million into Fairshake, a crypto-focused super PAC, and helped found Leading the Future, a super PAC focused on electing officials with a pro-AI stance. The investment firm and its co-founders have also donated $12 million to MAGA Inc., President Donald Trump's super PAC, and Andreessen has separately funneled $900,000 to the Republican National Committee.

The spending is paying off. Marc Andreessen was named to the "President's Council of Advisors on Science and Technology" in March, to advise Trump on "strengthening American leadership in science and technology." The Trump administration has also been particularly friendly to Andreessen Horowitz' investments in crypto — for example, getting the SEC to drop a lawsuit against Coinbase — and AI. You can't chalk changes like that to donations alone, but given the Trump administration's love of quid pro quo deals, Andreessen Howoritz is definitely in a position to influence future policy.