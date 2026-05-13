The Talos Principle 3 will wrap up the series

The game's creators aren't revealing many more details yet, but they did set the scene for how the game will begin. "As if awakening from a troubled sleep, you find yourself in a strange, contradictory world of crumbling temples and abandoned science outposts: the Anomaly, the only place in the universe where the laws of physics don't work as they should. Your memories are fragmented, but you know you came here for a reason."

This third entry will take place across more than a dozen worlds with "increasingly complex puzzles," which sounds par for the course. The Steam listing adds a few more tidbits, promising "both familiar and all-new mechanics." Environments range from "a desert planet undergoing terraforming to the beautiful gardens of Elysium."

We don't yet know when The Talos Principle 3 will arrive, but Devolver says it will have much more to share "soon." In the meantime, you can check out the teaser trailer below. When it does launch, the series finale will be available on PC and PS5.