X has a new private hub for users' bookmarks, likes, articles and long videos

Stone the crows! Heavens to Betsy! Insert other phrases that one uses to express complete surprise, because X is adding what sounds like a genuinely useful feature. A new history tab will be home to users' bookmarks and likes, as well as articles and long videos that they view on the platform.

Nikita Bier, X's head of product, said the tab is available on the iOS app starting today. "The Timeline moves fast, so we hope this creates a better place for catching up on long-form content," Bier added.

Today we're rolling out a new History tab on iOS to help you keep track of all your favorite content on X. Bookmarks, Long Videos, Articles and Likes will live here — so you can always come back and continue watching or reading. The Timeline moves fast, so we hope this... pic.twitter.com/4hUGQS6KJf — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) May 12, 2026

As TechCrunch notes, X has replaced the old bookmarks tab with the history one. Everything that appears there will seemingly remain private (X reduced the visibility of likes a couple of years ago). Bookmarks and likes are tweets that users decide to save, while the video and article sections pull in content that they see on X.

For those still using X, it does seem like a handy way to come back to interesting things that they see while scrolling and don't necessarily have the time or focus to check out properly. Still, X can't help but find a way to be irritating — on the image of the history tab that Bier shared, the time on the iPhone is set to 4:20. Given the abject state of X overall, the tab might feel a bit like finding a refreshing, ice-cold bottle of water in the deepest pit of hell.