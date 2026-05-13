Apple may open up the App Store to agentic AI

Artificial intelligence has posed a multi-layered problem for Apple in recent years. We're expecting to hear some big news at WWDC this year about how AI will be integrated into the company's gadgets, but there are still other wrinkles still to be ironed out in its broader approach to the use of this influential technology. According to The Information, one of those challenges is the recent interest and development of agentic AI.

To date, Apple has not permitted vibe coding tools on the App Store because they would violate its policies. They could also potentially be used to create original apps for people who would have otherwise gotten software from the App Store, which could pose a threat to Apple's revenue as well as creating a loophole for spreading malware or taking other malicious actions. But applying that same block more broadly to any agentic AI services, which can take active control over a device and its programs, could keep Apple out of the loop as those tools are generating a lot of interest among both developers and casual users. Apple is reportedly trying to maintain its control over the App Store, while capitalizing on the current buzz around AI agents.

"While details couldn't be learned, its staffers are designing a system to adhere to its standards of privacy and security and prevent the more freewheeling behavior some users of agentic systems such as OpenClaw have experienced, where agents can go haywire and delete all of a user's emails, according to the people briefed on the matter," the article states.

It sounds like a high wire act for a company that has been struggling to keep pace with AI's breakneck development. Add this to the long laundry list of information we'll be curious to see addressed at next month's keynote.