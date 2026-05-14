Motorola Razr Fold review: A worthy rival to Google and Samsung

With a chassis based around a 6.6-inch exterior display that opens outwards to reveal an 8.1-inch interior screen, the Razr Fold doesn't deviate much from what we've seen from Samsung and Google. That said, Motorola has added original touches here and there, with curvier, more rounded corners and sides along with a dedicated button for summoning AI apps. The phone also comes with a rather unique texture in back, which on my blackened blue model feels like the kind of ballistic nylon/polyethylene fabric you often find on rugged outdoor gear. I'm just not sure where the blue is supposed to be because all I see is a dark charcoal gray.

One small quirk about the Razr Fold is that it relies on a side-mounted fingerprint sensor built into its lock button.That's not unusual as this kind of setup is pretty common on big foldables. The weird thing is because the lock key is super narrow, I found it was a bit tougher to use and find by feel compared to the wider components used on both the Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 7. Thankfully, when you do hit it properly, it feels just as speedy and reliable as those on its rivals.

Sam Rutherford for Engadget

Unfortunately, while the Razr Fold (8.6 ounces and 4.7mm) is sleeker than the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (9.1 ounces and 5.2mm), it's still noticeably thicker and heavier than the Z Fold 7 (7.6 ounces and 4.2mm). And after carrying the latter around for the better part of the year, I definitely prefer Samsung's more streamlined design, even though the extra heft of Motorola's foldable is tolerable. Furthermore, while the Razr Fold has good water resistance that can handle submersions of up to five feet for 30 minutes, its IP49 rating falls short of the more substantial IP68 dust resistance on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold.