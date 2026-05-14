Dell's new 14S and 16S are the replacement for its old Plus models

Dell has introduced a new lineup of mid-range general productivity laptops to replace its old Plus line. If you'll recall, the company went through a controversial brand restructuring in 2025 and killed the XPS name, as well as eliminating a bunch of its budget and entry-level models. In January, at CES 2026, it walked back the decision resurrected the XPS brand. The Dell 14S and 16S laptops are a tier below the XPS devices, but Dell says they were built for performance, all-day battery life and on-device AI processing.

The models are powered by Intel Core Ultra Series 3 processors, up to Intel Core Ultra 9 386H, with built-in AI acceleration. Dell says the processor allows the new laptops to be almost twice as fast with multi-tasking compared to previous models. However, you can also get them with AMD Ryzen AI 400 Series processors. Both models come with Windows 11 and are Copilot+ PCs with dedicated shortcut keys that process AI tasks on device. They're equipped with FHD+ display panels featuring 400 nits of brightness, though you can upgrade to QHD+ displays with 120Hz refresh rates, 500 nits brightness and Dolby Vision. You can also opt for OLED displays to get the deepest blacks and best contrasts.

The new Dell 14S has a battery life that can deliver up to 24 hours of productivity and up to 18 hours of streaming, while the Dell 16S can last up to 26 hours when streaming and up to 14 hours when using it for everyday tasks. Both are available in either Celestial Blue or Frost Blue, with 16GB or 32GB of memory and storage options that range from 512GB to 2TB. They both have a slim design, though the Dell 14S is of course a bit lighter at 3.2 lbs compared to its larger sibling's 3.9 lbs. You can now get the Dell 14S in the US, with prices starting at $1,270. Meanwhile, the Dell 16S will set you back at least $1,320 for the most basic configuration. If you want to get the AMD Ryzen versions, however, you'll have to wait until later this month.