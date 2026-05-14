The original versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light land on GOG

GOG has added two more notable games to its preservation program. The original versions of Metro 2033 (which debuted in 2010) and Metro: Last Light Complete Edition (from 2013) are now available to buy on the platform. Remastered versions of both games were released in 2014 and remain available, but developer 4A Games said that players have long been asking for a way to play the original versions of the first two games in the survival shooter series.

The developers have refined both games for newer PCs by making sure they work on Windows 10 and 11, offering support for a wider range of resolutions and optimizing framerates. They added support for a wide range of controllers too.

Despite the developers' extra work, you won't have to pay too much to snag Metro 2033 or Metro: Last Light Complete Edition on GOG. They're both 70 percent off until May 28, meaning you can pick them up for just $3.09 each. Plus, as always for games available on GOG, they're DRM-free.

This could be a decent way for newcomers to the series to learn what the first two games originally looked and played like before the next installment arrives. 4A Games recently revealed that game, Metro 2039. It's set to arrive this winter.