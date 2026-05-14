AMD will bring its next-generation FSR 4.1 upscaling tech to older GPUs

AMD has announced that its FSR 4.1 upscaling tech is coming to older Radeon RX graphics cards, starting with RDNA 3 GPUs this July.

Until now, the latest version of FSR has been exclusive to Radeon RX 9000-series graphics cards, but come the summer, RX 7000 cards will benefit from superior AI-powered upscaling in their games. This is despite lacking the native specialized hardware required to run it.

Jack Huynh, AMD's Senior Vice President and General Manager of Computing Graphics, said in a video that his team had to "carefully tune, optimize and validate the model" in order to achieve the necessary performance on older cards. This process included optimizing memory usage and reducing artifacts in fast-moving scenes.

Huynh also said AMD tested FSR 4.1 running on hundreds of PC configurations, and promised support for more than 300 games at launch. RDNA 2 players have to wait a bit longer, but AMD is also bringing FSR 4.1 to even older GPUs in early 2027.

AMD trickling down its tech sounds a bit more straightforward than rival NVIDIA's deployment of its upscaling strategy. DLSS 4 was made available on all RTX GPUs last year, but features like multi-frame generation are only available on newer models.