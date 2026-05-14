New Google accounts may only get 5GB free storage — unless you link a phone number

Google appears to be altering the deal on free storage for new Google accounts. Previously, everyone who signed up for a new account got 15GB of storage. Now, you may get stuck with a measly 5GB unless you link and verify your phone number.

As you can see in the screenshot above, Google attributes the change to making sure "storage is added only once per person." However, it's easy to imagine the current memory and storage crunch as an unspoken motivation.

That isn't the only evidence, as a Google support page recently updated its language on free storage. What previously promised a full "15 GB" when creating an account now says "up to 15 GB." Wayback Machine archives reveal that Google changed its wording sometime between February 4 and March 23.

In a statement to Engadget, a Google spokesperson described the change as a test. "We're testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery." Google's description of the change as a regional test explains why some commenters on Reddit said they're still able to get 15GB of free storage without linking a number.

This won't change much for most people. In most cases, you have no choice but to link a phone number when creating a new Google account — and that was the case even before this change. 9to5Google notes that there are a few exceptions, including when signing up on an Android device without a SIM card.

Update, May 14, 2026, 1:24 PM ET: This story has been updated to add a statement from Google.