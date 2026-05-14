Noble Audio to launch FoKus Apollo Pro headset for $699

Even in the big-budget world of audiophiles, it's rare for a pair of headphones to run more than $500. The FoKus Apollo headset already commanded a pro-tier price when it debuted, but now Noble Audio is releasing an actual pro version of the headset. By and large, the specs between versions are pretty similar, which makes the small price bump between models a little less surprising. The original set retailed for $649 at launch, and the FoKus Apollo Pro will debut at $699. The headset will go on sale globally later this week.

Our review of the original FoKus Apollo headphones found that the company's goal of attaining the best possible sound quality was largely accomplished thanks to its unusual approach to drivers. The FoKus Apollo Pro leverages the same hybrid driver tech, combining a dynamic driver for powerful bass and a planar magnetic driver to provide clarity and detail. There didn't seem to be more to improve on for the base model in terms of audio performance, but the Pro does add updated acoustic tuning for getting things as perfect as possible.

The main area where Noble appears to be pushing the Pro designation is in materials. The headset already had pretty premium build quality, but things are apparently even more high-end for the fabric, cabling and metal accents. The most substantial shift appears to be in the ear cups, which the company says have been changed for increased comfort.

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like the company is introducing much in the way of new features, which was our big concern back in 2025. There's no sign of upgrades to the set's active noise cancellation, which fell short of our high expectations, and the Pro is also running the same Qualcomm QCC3084 chipset as the original. Common capabilities we'd hoped for such as wear detection or spatial audio support aren't mentioned in the release either. Noble dubbed the Pro a "limited-run" device, but didn't specify just how limited this swanky upgrade option will be.