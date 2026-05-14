The VW ID.Buzz is returning for model year 2027 with a new trim for camping

Some folks were a little concerned about the future of the ID.Buzz when it didn't get a proper release for model year 2026. But now Volkswagen has announced that the happiest little electric bus is returning for 2027 along with a new config for camping.

Based on the "Good Night Package" offered on European vehicles, the Tourer 4Motion is one of two new trim levels available on the 2027 ID.Buzz alongside the Pro S 4Motion, the latter of which sits just above the base Pro S RWD model. In order to make the Tourer feel more like a home away from home, VW is adding a fold-out mattress with a dedicated platform, removable window blinds, front ventilation panels and even a stowable table and chairs. On top of that, the company created a new Overnight Mode that adjusts the ID.Buzz's software to function better during longer trips and help conserve electricity. Meanwhile, the Pro S 4Motion trim gets some upgrades including a retractable tow hitch, captain's chairs, electrochromic smart glass for its roof and 20-inch dark graphite wheels.

Other updates on the 2027 ID.Buzz include support for one pedal driving and VW's refreshed ID.S 6 software, which is said to feature a redesigned navigation screen that's more responsive than before and a more intuitive vehicle settings page that's easier to use. New ID.Buzz EVs will also come with a free one-year trial of VW's In-Vehicle Premium service which gives owners access to third-party apps like YouTube and Spotify. And when it comes to charging, the bus will now feature a native NACS port.

Volkswagen

One final change for the ID.Buzz is that VW is simplifying its paint options by only offering two-tone color schemes, which includes a new Candy White over Cherry Red combo. This move is probably something the company should have done from the start, as last year, production issues resulted in a much higher number of single-color models being shipped to the US. However, because buyers here strongly prefer two-tone versions, VW ended up offering rebates to dealers who converted single-color models to two-color vehicles via a wrap to spur on sales.

Unfortunately, there's no official info yet about if VW is lowering the ID.Buzz's price or increasing its range for 2027, which is a bit of a bummer as one of the biggest complaints about the current model is that it's a bit too expensive for how far it can drive on a single charge.