Netflix wants to use generative AI to make animated shorts

Hollywood may have some conflicted feelings about the use of AI for content creation, but Netflix seems ready to jump in the deep end. According to The Verge, the streaming service has launched a new studio called INKubator that will specialize in creating generative AI content. Based on the current job listings for the team, it appears this studio will be creating short-form animated content that centers gen-AI workflows and tools.

Considering INKubator is still hiring pretty key roles like a head of technology, it may be a while before viewers see anything the group produces. To start, the team's goal appears to be making animated shorts and specials, but there are suggestions that Netflix has greater ambitions for INK. According to one job listing, the team plans at some point to "expand from shorts to longer-form content."

It's also not a total surprise the streaming service is going this route, since Netflix hasn't been shy about embracing AI. The company is already using the tech in its advertisements, and it acquired InterPositive, an AI startup founded by Ben Affleck. The upcoming vertical video focus for Netflix's mobile app seems like a prime place to put the type of gen-AI content we might expect from INKubator.