Razer updates the Blade 18 with new chips, a specced-out model costs $7,000

Razer's latest Blade 18 laptop may look the same, but its updated internals make it about as powerful as you can get in 2026. This year's model adds the Intel Core Ultra 9 290HX Plus (24 cores, 5.5GHz boost) as a top-tier processor option. However, to say its pricing isn't for the faint of heart would be an understatement. You're looking at an ungodly $7,000 for the top-tier model. (Cue spit take.)

RAM starts at 32GB in the base model, which "only" costs $4,000. As you might expect, prices rise dramatically as you add more. You're looking at an extra $600 to jump to 64GB of memory, and another $1,000 to go from 64GB to 128GB. Be sure to thank your local AI data center for that.

Graphics options are unchanged from the 2025 model. You're looking at the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti in the base model, or the RTX 5090 on the high end. Razer's dual-mode display is back: It lets you switch between UHD+ at 240Hz and FHD+ at 440Hz. However, Razer says the screen in this year's upgrade gets 20 percent brighter.