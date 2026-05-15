Lego 2K Drive will vanish from digital storefronts on May 19

2K is set to delist the Lego arcade racing game it released three years ago. The publisher announced on various store pages that it will remove Lego 2K Drive from sale on May 19. The multiplayer servers will remain online through May 2027, after which time all of the online features will stop working.

It's not exactly clear why 2K is nixing the game. Given that the delisting is taking place exactly three years after Lego 2K Drive's arrival, there's a decent chance that the removal is due to expiring licenses. In any case, it's always a blow for game preservation any time a title is no longer available to buy.

Lego 2K Drive is from the team at Visual Concepts, which is best known for its work on 2K's NBA and WWE games. It has a similar format to the Forza Horizon series and Mario Kart World in that it's an open-world game with races, challenges and other objectives strewn throughout.

While I had some issues with the offline races and pushy monetization, I mostly enjoyed my time with Lego 2K Drive. The vehicle builder feature is particularly rad. You can let your imagination run wild and create just about any shape of car you want with virtual Lego pieces.