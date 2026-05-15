The Nest app is down for many users

If you're having problems with the Nest app today, you're not alone. Despite assurances from the official Nest status page that "everything is running smoothly," well, they aren't. Based on our own experience, Reddit reports and the Downdetector outage map, something is amiss with Google's smart home ecosystem.

Users began reporting issues with the Nest on Downdetector at around 3:30 AM ET on Friday. About an hour later, r/Ok-Influence-164 posted a Reddit thread, sharing their problems. (The thread now has over 400 comments, with many users concurring.) I've been unable to access the Nest app since early this morning, and no amount of sign-outs or app closures has helped. If you try to use it, expect to spend a long time staring at the screen in the above photo.

We reached out to Google for comment and will update this story if we hear back.