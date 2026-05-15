Summer Games Done Quick returns this July, schedule out now

The Summer Games Done Quick (SGDQ) 2026 schedule is live. This year's lineup includes a familiar blend of technically impressive speedruns and some wacky novelty ones.

This summer's shindig takes place in Minneapolis from July 5 to 11. Donations will go to Doctors Without Borders, for which last year's event raised over $2.4 million. (If you're new to this, picture the old Jerry Lewis telethons, only with fun and ultra-skilled gamers in place of Liberace and Neil Sedaka.)

More recent titles in the 2026 schedule include Kirby Air Riders, Don't Stop Girlypop, and Mouse: P.I. for Hire. And who would miss the chance to watch someone blaze through Drywall Eating Simulator? Among the older favorites are Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, Donkey Kong Country 2: Diddy's Kong Quest, and the oddball 1996 Sega Saturn title, Mr. Bones. (It's... someone's favorite, right?)

It wouldn't be a Games Done Quick event without oddball runs. This summer, someone will use automated tools to collect all 120 stars in Super Mario 64 at inhuman speed. A runner will try to get a Balatro score high enough to break the game. Finally, there's Gordon & Daxter, a "one-of-a-kind hybrid run where Half-Life 1 movement is imported into Jak and Daxter."

You can peruse the full schedule for the rest of the week's speedruns. You can livestream the entire SGDQ 2026 event from home on Twitch and YouTube, starting on July 5.