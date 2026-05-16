Snap and YouTube have reportedly settled another major social media addiction lawsuit

Snap and YouTube have reportedly reached a settlement in a major lawsuit with a Kentucky school district just weeks ahead of trial Bloomberg reports. The case is one of several around the country that have alleged that social media companies have harmed students through addictive apps.

Though the Kentucky case was one of several both companies are facing, it has been closely watched as it was the first scheduled for trial. Meta and TikTok are also defendants in the lawsuit. The trial is due to start next month in Oakland, California. In a statement to Bloomberg, YouTube said the case had been "amicably resolved" and the company would continue working on "age-appropriate products." Snap also described the settlement as "amicable." Both companies are still facing numerous other lawsuits, including from school districts in New York and Seattle.

Earlier this year, Snap also opted to settle in another high-profile social media addiction lawsuit in Los Angeles. The jury in that case ultimately ruled against Meta and YouTube. Meta, which has argued that social media addiction is not real, was also recently ordered to pay a $375 million fine after losing a major civil trial in New Mexico over its safety practices.