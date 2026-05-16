Analogue 3D's latest update lets you save whenever you want

Analogue is adding a bit of "modern convenience" to its contemporary remake of the Nintendo 64 with its latest update. In the 1.3.0 version of Analogue's 3DOS, players get the ability to quicksave whenever they want thanks to the company's "signature save-state system" called Memories. Now, instead of risking it trying to make it to the next save point with low HP, the Memories feature lets you capture game progress at any point and reload whenever you want.

Analogue first introduced Memories with the Analogue Pocket in 2022 and would later advertise the feature as part of the Analogue 3D's announcement. However, the quicksaving feature was ultimately delayed and didn't come with the console's launch in November 2025. Now that it's here, Analogue has introduced hotkeys to create Memories, which works on both 8BitDo's 64 Controller and the original N64 controllers, and is letting 3D owners generate up to 20 save files with Memories. According to Analogue, the oldest file will automatically be deleted when creating a new quicksave, but players can pin a specific Memory to ensure its preservation.

Analogue 3D owners can download the latest firmware, which also comes with a few bug fixes, on the company's website. As much as this update comes as welcome news for existing owners, those still looking to get their hands on a Analogue 3D will have to wait for new stock alerts, as both the original and limited-edition colorways have been out of stock for some time now.