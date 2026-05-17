This new Mac app locks the keyboard to prevent chaos when your cat tramples all over it

A $3 Mac app that hit the App Store this weekend aims to solve a very specific, but very common problem: accidental inputs from cats walking, sitting and sprawling out on keyboards. Cats Lock is exactly what it sounds like. It offers a way to quickly lock your keyboard, either with one click from the menu bar or using a keyboard shortcut, to block all typing when there's a risk of a feline invasion. It even has deterrent sounds to choose from, like one that will warn you when a cat has stepped onto the keyboard, and the option to record your own.

As someone with two cats who have absolutely no respect for personal space and love to stomp all over my laptop, Cats Lock is one of those things that feels kind of genius in a very silly way. In Stealth Mode, Cats Lock will run without any visual overlay on screen or any noises, so it won't be disruptive if you're watching a video, reading or in a meeting. If the screen goes to sleep, it'll auto-unlock. Cats Lock was created by indie developer Todd Alexander and is compatible with devices running macOS 14.0 (Sonoma) and later.