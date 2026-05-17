Terraria developer confirms cross-play is coming and teases 15th anniversary collector's items

Terraria turned 15 this weekend, and it's still got plenty of life left in it. In a Steam post celebrating the game's 15th anniversary, developer Re-Logic promised there's still more to come with update 1.4.6 and beyond — including cross-play, which is "on deck soon." The team also announced an upcoming collector's edition box set and a retrospective book that will offer a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the game, alongside a promise that "the world of Terraria remains and will remain vibrant and alive for as long as we have anything to say about it."

Re-Logic only shared a teaser for the 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition box set, so we don't know what it'll include, but pre-orders are expected to open in early June. For the book, which will be available on its own or as part of a Deluxe Edition, Re-Logic partnered with Lost In Cult to bring Terraria to the latter's Design Works series. "For those that are not familiar, the Design Works series offers a glimpse behind the curtain — into the journey of Terraria the game and the team behind it," the Steam post explains. "A retrospective look back on the phenomenon that is Terraria. Fun stories from dev-land, never-before-seen artwork, and more!" Pre-orders for Terraria: Design Works open on May 28.

The developer also shared some fun stats about the game, including that it's sold a staggering 70 million copies across PC, console and mobile. Terraria players on PC log an average of 101 hours and 18 minutes.