Fortnite players get a 10-minute sneak peek of The Mandalorian and Grogu on May 19

The Mandalorian and Grogu hits theaters on Friday, and Fortnite is hosting a special Watch Party Island this Tuesday so players can get in on the hype a bit early. After completing a few activities, Fortnite players will get access to 10 minutes of the movie, and hear a message from director Jon Favreau. The Mandalorian and Grogu Watch Party Island opens at 10AM ET on May 19.

Here's how it'll work, according to the Fortnite team: "Created with Fairview Portals and Beyond Creative, you'll be recruited as a Deputy to collect bounties, defend the city from waves of enemies, and find Grogu. Once you've spent 20 minutes exploring Nevarro you'll unlock the exclusive Mandalorian Sanctuary loading screen!" The Mandalorian and Grogu follows the events of the Disney+ series, and brings back Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin. It also stars Sigourney Weaver as the new character Colonel Ward and Jeremy Allen White as Jabba the Hutt's son, Rotta.