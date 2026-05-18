Sony's luxury 10th anniversary 'ColleXion' headphones shown in leak

Last week Sony teased new WH-1000XX "ColleXion" headphones arriving on May 19 promising that "a masterpiece awaits." Previous leaks, including an image of F1 actor Damson Idris wearing the cans, also suggested that Sony was preparing a luxury version of its popular WH-1000 series headphones. Now, a leak from @onleaks and HotEUDeals has spilled all the beans, showing the headphones from multiple angles and revealing key specs and features.

The ColleXion headphones do look fancier than other XM models thanks to the metal accents and thick padding on the band and earcups. They'll come in white or black, with the latter model featuring black instead of chrome metal accents. Included in the purchase is a four-foot 3.5mm cable and sculpted carrying case with a built-in handle and magnetic catch that adds a further high-end touch.

Other new design features include redesigned earpad buttons and microphone grilles. On the technical side, Sony is promising battery life up to 24 hours with ANC, six-microphone AI beamforming, an adaptive noise cancellation optimizer and "studio-grade sound quality." For all of that, you'll pay $649 for The ColleXion, or $200 more than Sony's current flagship WH-1000XM6 headphones, if the leak is accurate. Expensive, but it might be worth it for buyers considering Bowers & Wilkins or other luxury cans.