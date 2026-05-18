Steelseries Arctis Nova Elite review: Ultra high-end gaming headsets are here

Steelseries' 40mm drivers might not pack the low-end oomph of the 50mm Blackshark Pro V3, but that's about the only area where I would say the Razer feels more superlative. The Nova Elite sounds really well balanced and with much tighter bass than its competitor, with high-ends poking through more clearly. In fact, if there was one note I'd make on the overall sound profile it's that higher frequencies are sometimes a little too noticeable, which is sometimes preferable in a gaming context but a minor distraction for music and action scenes in movies.

Otherwise, the Nova Elite provides a grown-up sound profile that is easy to enjoy for extended periods, even at high volume. In fact, I might slightly prefer the sound stage on the Steelseries compared to the Sennheiser HD630, as it feels teeny bit more open with a touch more dynamic range. At least that's the case in my testing with predominantly electronic music, but I would still reach for Sennheiser for dedicated music listening in most cases. The active noise cancellation (ANC) is effective at reducing persistent background noises, but doesn't provide the true dampening experience you find with other premium headphones such as Sony's WH-1000XM6 or Bose's QuietComfort Ultra.

It's in straight gaming scenarios that the included GameHub audio interface makes all the difference. It delivers hi-res 96kHz/24-bit audio over 2.4Ghz wireless, with the option to mix up to four different audio sources at the same time. Connect any console, PC or even a phone to the USB ports on the back and mix between them via the hub's menus or the volume dial on the left ear cup. Click the volume wheel once and it'll control the mix between USB sources. You can listen to Bluetooth audio at the same time, but its volume in the mix is controlled on the respective device. Bluetooth media controls are sparse, making clever use of the connectivity button — play/pause and skipping tracks are available though single/double/triple click.

Perhaps the most interesting hardware feature is that "infinite" power system. There's a pretty huge asterisk there, in that it is, in fact, not infinite. But, it is close and it's a clever bit of design nonetheless. The GameHub has a slot that charges the removable headset battery. There are two batteries in the box and Steelseries states that if you can swap them out in under eight seconds, the headset will switch back on and music or audio will continue. It's pretty hard to do in eight seconds with the headset in your hands. Basically impossible while wearing it. In reality you have more like 15-20 seconds and it still works as advertised. It's not a truly seamless experience, but it's genuinely useful, so it's hard to grumble at the slight marketing oversell.

The batteries themselves last for a long time. It'll depend what you're doing with the headset, but so far I've been clocking 20-30 hours of use before swapping one out and that's under fairly heavy "testing" situations with multiple inputs, all day use and lots of casual listening over Bluetooth.