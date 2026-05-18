Marvel's retro-inspired beat-em-up is getting two more playable superheroes

The all-star cast of Marvel Cosmic Invasion is welcoming Cyclops and The Thing to its fight against Annihilus. The game's developer, Tribute Games, is launching the first DLC for its retro-inspired side-scrolling beat-em-up, which introduces the leader of the X-Men and the rock of the Fantastic Four. The DLC is available now on all platforms for $3.99.

Tribute Games

As you might imagine, The Thing will slot into a more tank-heavy role with a "grappling-focused" playstyle. Beyond just clobberin', The Thing still gets a decent amount of mobility with a way to bounce around the map. To help stop Annihilus' plans to conquer the universe, players can now also take advantage of Cyclops and his optic blast. As one of the most requested characters by the fans, according to the game's developer, Cyclops can hit enemies from afar with his kinetic beams, which can even be used diagonally to counter airborne enemies or act as a surprise attack.

New characters means more link-up combos with Marvel Cosmic Invasion's tag-team system, so you can pair The Thing and Cyclops with a squad that includes Captain America, Spider-Man, Phoenix and more. Since the game's release in December, the 2D adventure has already earned a Very Positive review on Steam. To continue the momentum beyond its two latest team additions, Tribute Games is also working on a second DLC that will launch in the fall and introduce a new game mode and more playable characters.