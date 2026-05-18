Volvo reveals $58,400 starting price for the EX60

Between the Rivian R2, BMW iX3 and the Volvo EX60, there's a bunch of appealing electric SUVs scheduled to hit the market soon. And now, Volvo is revealing official pricing for its upcoming family EV, which starts at $58,400.

While that price might seem a bit high considering it's pretty much the same as a fully loaded R2 with Rivian's top-spec Performance trim ($57,990), it's not a far cry from the average cost of a new car in the US, which stands at right around $50,000. Furthermore, even a base EX60 P6 Plus packs solid specs such as an estimated range of 307 miles from a 83kWh power pack; a 10 to 80 percent charging time of 16 minutes at up to 320kW; and 374 horsepower from its single motor rear-wheel drive configuration. That's enough oomph to provide a 0 to 100 km/h time of 5.9 seconds. Other standard components include Volvo's Pilot Assist system, a 21-speaker sound system, 800-volt architecture, native NACS port and a 15-inch OLED main screen with Gemini and Google built-in. And if you have extra room in your budget, you can upgrade to a EX60 P6 Ultra for $65,000 that adds updated badging, ventilated leather seats, integrated heated seats for the second row and a dimmable electrochromic roof.

For those who want a more dynamic driving experience, you can move up to an EX60 P10 AWD Plus, which starts at $60,750 (or $67,350 for the P10 AWD Ultra), which bumps the EV's battery size and range up to 95kWh and 322 miles respectively, while also increasing its max charging rate to 370kW. The P10's overall performance also gets a sizable boost, with output rising to 510hp while its 0-to-100km/h time drops to 4.6 seconds.

Finally, at the top of the range, there's the EX60 P12 AWD, which doesn't have official pricing yet. That said, if you want a comfortable and safety-conscious five-seater with as much power as Volvo can put in an SUV, the P12 offers 680hp (10 more than a top-spec EX90) that's good for a 0 to 100 km/h time of just 3.9 seconds. On top of that, a maxed out EX60 sports an even larger 117 kWh battery with up to 400 miles of estimated range, which Volvo notes is enough to drive from NYC to Montreal without stopping.

The one quirk to the EX60's launch is that unlike, Rivian, which is kicking off sales with the most premium versions of the R2, Volvo is initially rolling out the P6 and P10 trims (which are ready to order now) before more the pricier P12 models become available sometime later. Regardless, for families looking for a premium and well-equipped EV SUV, the Volvo EX60 is already looking like a top contender. We'll have more in-depth coverage soon.