Insta360's Mic Pro has three built-in mics and looks like a chunky pin badge

Insta360 teased several new devices at NAB 2026 last month, including a possible DJI Osmo rival with dual cameras called the Luna. While the camera isn't ready just yet, an upgraded version of its wireless mic is. While it packs in a lot of technology, the eye-catching part is the e-ink display, which covers almost the entire circular face of the Mic Pro.

Through a companion app, you can upload simple images, words or even your YouTube channel logo. The screen will also refresh and cycle through when charging to avoid any image burn-in. It's oddly more eye-catching but also looks less like a mic (hiding in plain sight?), looking like something between a chunky button badge and an enamel pin. The colors are also pleasantly vivid, and I kinda like the low-fi comic book look of some of the preprogrammed options.

Audio-wise, the Mic Pro is a big leap over last year's Mic Air, which is why it's substantially larger. Each Mic Pro has a three-microphone array and an AI processor for noise reduction. These mics also offer three different polar patterns (omnidirectional, cardioid, figure-8) so you can adjust for your recording environments, whether it's a one-on-one interview or a group meeting. The mics also have a 32-bit floating internal recording, which means captured audio won't clip.

These wearable mics can also connect directly to most of Insta360's latest action cameras and devices, so while there is a receiver that can plug into phones and other cameras, you won't need it if you intend to use only in-house cameras. When connected to the X5 or Go Ultra, for example, the Mic Pro will record 48kHz high-fidelity audio on its own.

Mat Smith for Engadget

Another nice touch is that the mics can also record audio independently, providing a convenient backup in case the signal gets shaky — each Mic Pro has 32GB of built-in storage. Insta360 has also given more consideration to users who want to pair its mics with their non-Insta360 camera, with easier timecode syncing and connections via 3.5mm audio cables and USB-C. The mount can also be attached to your camera.

There are plenty of settings to tweak for high-level use, but a new Auto Gain Control feature might be a great help for creators or folks who haven't dabbled in wireless mics before. Prevent Clipping mode is built for rowdier recording environments, while Dynamic Mode is aimed at indoor recording areas to provide more consistent output levels.

Insta360 says the battery will last for 10 hours of transmitting and up to 30 hours total with the charging case. The Mic Pro also has its own convenient USB-C port, meaning you won't need a charging dock, unlike its predecessor. A single Mic Pro is priced at $100, while the 2 TX + 1 RX kit, which includes two Mic Pros, the receiver and the charging case, will cost $330. They're available to order now from Insta360's online store and Amazon.