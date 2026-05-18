Sony hit with a class action lawsuit for allegedly profiting from tariff-related price hikes

Gamers have filed a class action lawsuit against Sony, claiming the company received a "substantial windfall" as a result of price hikes following the Trump administration's tariff policy. The lawsuit was filed in California earlier this month and is seeking refunds for anyone who bought a PlayStation console during the tariff period that led to elevated price tags.

To understand this lawsuit, we have to go back to when President Trump imposed sweeping tariffs under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act in 2025. Around this time, Sony raised the prices of its PS5 in August 2025, citing a "challenging economic environment." Months later, the US Supreme Court ruled in a 6-3 decision that Trump didn't have the power to impose tariffs in this way, meaning the federal government had to refund affected companies. While certain companies are reporting that they're already starting to get refunds, the class action lawsuit claimed that Sony decided to pass the increased import costs onto customers, while also being entitled to refunds, resulting in a "double recovery windfall."

It's not the first time gamers sought legal action as a result of Trump's tariff policy since a similar class action lawsuit was filed against Nintendo in April. However, Nintendo has also taken legal action against the US government for financial harm thanks to tariffs. On an even larger scale, Amazon is facing a class action lawsuit for the very same reasons as Sony.