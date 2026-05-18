X accounts are limited to 50 posts and 200 replies a day unless they pay for a blue checkmark

X has introduced some more incentive to get users to pay for "verification" on its platform, but the new limitation may have angered some longtime users. As seen on X and Reddit, users are reporting that X has quietly restricted the amount of posts allowed for those without the blue checkmark. Now, the X Help Center page on limits reads that posts are limited to "50 original posts and 200 replies per day for unverified accounts."

Compared to cached versions of the same Help Center page, the new limit is much lower than the previous "2,400 per day" rule. Interestingly, the updated page still references the 2,400 updates per day restriction. However, X will inform users of when they hit the new limits and which limit they reached with an error message.

This move could be a part of X's campaign to cut down on spam and bot activity on the platform, as seen when it introduced the "about this account" feature in October that reveals where an account is based. However, those unhappy with this restriction said it could result in more users leaving the platform. For those who want to stick around and post to their heart's content, X Premium's most affordable option, its Basic tier, starts at $3 a month or $32 per year.