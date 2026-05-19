The Google AI Ultra plan now starts at $100 a month

Google made a bunch of AI announcements at its I/O 2026 showcase today, and the company is making it cheaper to take advantage of those tools. The cost for the top tier of its AI subscription plan has been halved. Before, the Google AI Ultra plan cost a whopping $250 a month. Now you can get it for $100 a month.

Google

All three of the subscription tiers include some basic features, such as use of Gemini 3.5 Flash and the Gemini App with Omni.

The $20-a-month AI Pro plan adds more access to those core services, as well as a YouTube Premium Lite subscription and eventually Google Pics in Workspace.

When you shell out $100 for the Ultra tier, you'll get 5X the usage limits of AI Pro, a YouTube Premium Lite subscription and the upcoming Gemini Spark. The storage limit has dropped along with the price; the previous version capped Ultra users at 30TB and the new limit is 20TB.

There is still an even more expensive, $200 option within the Ultra plan that adds access to the Project Genie world model, and has 4X the usage limits of the $100 tier. That's a significant drop from the current top tier, which at the time of writing costs $250.