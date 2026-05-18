PSA: The first F1 race on Netflix is this weekend

Heads up, racing fans. May 22-24 is the Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix and for the first time, Netflix viewers in the US can tune in live to watch the high-speed action.

Streaming services are typically pretty protective of their exclusive deals, but Apple has taken a different approach with F1 programming. Even though Apple TV is the primary source for watching F1 content this year, in February the company agreed to grant Netflix the rights to air select races. The partnership makes sense, considering Netflix has seen success with its Formula 1: Drive to Survive documentary series, and this deal will allow Apple TV to also air that show's eighth season.

Live events have become a bigger portion of Netflix's programming in recent years, from Major League Baseball events to the return of BTS.