Apple's new accessibility feature lets Vision Pro users control a wheelchair with their eyes

Apple is previewing new accessibility features including Apple Intelligence-powered updates like natural language voice input, along with a new Vision Pro app that allows eye control for motorized wheelchairs. The updates, revealed just ahead of Global Accessibility Awareness Day (GAAD) on May 21, arrive later this year. "With Apple Intelligence, we are bringing powerful new capabilities into our accessibility features while maintaining our foundational commitment to privacy by design," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

The Image Explorer in VoiceOver now uses Apple Intelligence to give more detailed descriptions of images system-wide, including photos (which often lack detailed alt-descriptions), scanned bills, personal records and other content. "With updates to Live Recognition, VoiceOver users can press the Action button on iPhone to quickly ask a question about what's in the camera viewfinder and get a detailed response" and ask follow-up questions, Apple said.

Magnifier, meanwhile, will use Apple Intelligence to bring visual descriptions to its high-contrast interface for users with low vision. It also works with the Action button, allowing users to quickly get answer to questions and control the app itself with spoken requests like "zoom in" or "turn on the flashlight."

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Another big AI addition is natural language for Apple's Voice Control function. "With a new flexible input, users can describe onscreen buttons and controls with natural language instead of memorizing exact labels or numbers," Apple wrote. That will work for navigating any app including those with visual layouts like Apple Maps or Files. For example, users can say things like "tap the guide about best restaurants," or "tap the purple folder." The function could also help users when app elements aren't labeled correctly for accessibility.

Accessibility Reader is also getting a dose of Apple Intelligence. It can now work on more complex material like scientific articles or text with multiple columns, images and tables, providing on-demand summaries of articles so readers can get an overview before diving into the details. Another new function is built-in translation that lets users read in their native language while retaining custom formatting, fonts and colors.

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Generated subtitles, meanwhile provide captions for "personal videos, content shared by friends and family, and other media," rather than just video from platforms like YouTube and Facebook. Customizable subtitles are generated on-device for privacy and appear automatically for un-captioned videos on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

Finally, Apple introduced a new wheelchair control feature for Apple Vision Pro. Using the precision eye-tracking system on the headsets, the new power wheelchair control feature offers a "responsive input method for compatible alternative drive systems." It doesn't require frequent recalibration and works in a variety of lighting conditions, offering compatibility with TOLT and LUCI alternative drive systems with accessory support for Bluetooh and wired connections.

"The option to control my power wheelchair on my own is gold to me," said Pat Dolan, who has lived with ALS for 10 years and is a founder of GeoALS. "With this new feature, Apple is developing life-enhancing technology for the people who need it most."