Google's Gemini Spark is an agentic AI assistant

Google has announced a "24/7 personal AI agent" called Gemini Spark at this year's I/O developer conference. The company says Spark transforms Gemini from a standard AI assistant to an "active partner" that actually perform tasks for you. Spark is powered by Gemini 3.5 and is deeply integrated with Google Workspace apps, including Gmail, Docs and Slides. You can teach it to perform various tasks, such as creating a list of critical deadlines in your Gmail and sending it to you, or writing up a summary of ongoing updates in lengthy email threads.

It's also possible to set it do to recurring tasks, like making it spot hidden fees in credit card bills every month. You can program it to complete several interconnected tasks for complete workflows, as well. For instance, you can ask Spark to look at meeting notes in your chats and emails and create polished reports in Google Docs, as well as draft an email that you can send along with that report.

Gemini Spark is rolling out to testers shortly before making its way to Google AI Ultra beta users in the US next week. Spark is completely opt in: It's up to you whether to turn it on and use it, and you can also choose which apps it can connect to. In addition to Workspace apps, it will be able to link to Canva, OpenTable and Instacart right now, with more partner apps coming in the following weeks.

Google will also release more features for the AI agent in the coming weeks, including being able to give it the ability to send texts and emails and the ability to operate your browser. The company assures that Spark will ask you first before performing "high-stakes actions like spending money or sending emails." Google also says that it's bringing Spark to the Gemini desktop app this summer so that it can access files and perform tasks on your computer.